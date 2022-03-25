US blacklists six Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram

The United States has blacklisted six Nigerians for supporting the Boko Haram sect.

The spokesman for the US Department of State, Ned Price, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Washington.

The decision, according to the statement followed the prosecution and conviction of the individuals in the United Arab Emirates for supporting terrorism.

The statement read: “The United States is designating six individuals for their support of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Nigerian nationals Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram.

“Today’s action follows the United Arab Emirates’ prosecutions, convictions, and designations of these individuals for supporting terrorism.

“The Department of State designated Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization on November 14, 2013.

“The Nigeria-based group is responsible for numerous attacks in the Northern and North-East regions of the country as well as in the Lake Chad Basin in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger that have killed thousands of people since 2009.”

