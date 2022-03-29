Tinubu cancels 70th birthday colloquium in honour of Kaduna train victims

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, cancelled his 13th Birthday Colloquium in honour of victims of the Kaduna train attack.

He announced the cancellation of the Colloquium at Eko Hotels in Lagos, the venue of the event.

The ex-Lagos State governor described the attack as a “national tragedy.”

Bandits on Monday night bombed an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train with over 900 people board.

An unspecified number of people were reportedly killed in the incident.

The attack on the train was the second in Nigeria in five months after the terrorists attacked another train on the route in October last year.

Tinubu said: “Today is supposed to be a very joyful 70th birthday of mine living on earth. I give thanks to God Almighty for being able to live till this time.

“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, very sad indeed, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on a train between Kaduna and Abuja just last night. That is a very serious incident about the security of lives in this country and it calls for a very serious sober reflection.

“For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself doesn’t show enough concern for a statesman and a senior citizen of this country.

“This event should not be held. I have consulted with the people you see around me here and they have agreed with me and being a very highly committed democrat, I have given myself to their suggestion that they agreed that this event be cancelled.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

