Armed robbers attack two banks, kill police officer in Kogi

Suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked two banks in Ayingba, Kogi State, and killed a police officer.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bertrand Onuoha, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ovye-Aya.

He said the robbers attacked First Bank of Nigeria and Access Bank branches in the town at about 5.00 p.m. on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Lagos

Onuoha added that the robbers carted away an unspecified sum of money from the two banks despite the fierce resistance of the security operatives.

The CP said: “However, one police constable paid the supreme price during the exchange of fire with the hoodlums before the arrival of the reinforced team to the scenes and the attackers fled.”

“The hoodlums will be apprehended soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now