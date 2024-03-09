Metro
Armed robbers attack two banks, kill police officer in Kogi
Suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked two banks in Ayingba, Kogi State, and killed a police officer.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bertrand Onuoha, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ovye-Aya.
He said the robbers attacked First Bank of Nigeria and Access Bank branches in the town at about 5.00 p.m. on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Lagos
Onuoha added that the robbers carted away an unspecified sum of money from the two banks despite the fierce resistance of the security operatives.
The CP said: “However, one police constable paid the supreme price during the exchange of fire with the hoodlums before the arrival of the reinforced team to the scenes and the attackers fled.”
“The hoodlums will be apprehended soon.”
