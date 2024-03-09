Police arrests woman for giving her 19-month-old baby ‘sniper’ in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a woman for allegedly giving her sick child a popular insecticide, “Sniper” in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists on Saturday that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba reported the matter to the police on Friday.

He said the hospital’s chief security officer told the police that the woman brought her one-year-and-seven-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the woman confessed to a doctor at the hospital that she gave the child “Sniper’’ to drink on Sunday when her convulsion was not abating.

Hundeyin said: “The mother said she gave the liquid to her child so she could rest from her excessive convulsions.

“Detectives were immediately dispatched to the hospital where they met the baby receiving treatment.

“The mother has been taken in for investigation after the child had received treatment.”

