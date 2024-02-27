Police share biscuits, water to ‘hardship’ protesters in Lagos (Video)

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force seem to have turned a new leaf following a viral video clip on Tuesday showing men of Lagos Police Command, sharing bottles of water and biscuits to members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who were protesting the hardship and economic challenges in the country.

The incident which took place as the protesters gathered at the Alausa area of the state where the state Secretariat and government house is located, took many by surprise which led to the crowd chanting “Up Nigeria Police” in appreciation.

The protesters had converged at the Ikeja bridge in the early hours of Tuesday to begin the two-day nationwide protest called by the NLC to protest the federal government’s failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Speaking before the protest march began at 9:15 am, the Lagos State NLC Chairperson, Mrs Funmi Sessi, said the protest was against the economic hardship faced by workers and Nigerians at large.

In a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the police had pledged to provide protection for the protesters so as to forestall miscreants and hoodlums from hijacking the protests.

“On the heels of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the NPF hereby affirms the fundamental right of all citizens of the country to engage in peaceful protest in line with extant laws.

“In line with its lawful duty to maintain law and order, the Nigeria Police Force has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest,” Adejobi had said.

