Two docked for alleged assault of police officers in Lagos

Police on Tuesday arraigned two persons, Amaka Anulia and Kelechi Anyinwa, at the Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly slapping two officers in the state.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, resisting lawful arrest and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Reuben Solomon, told the court that the duo committed the offences on February 20 at No 46, Towolawi Street, Coker, Surulere, Lagos.

Solomon said the defendants assaulted two police officers who were deployed to invite one of them for questioning on a fraud allegation.

“The second defendant joined the first defendant to slap and intimidate one ASP Afolabi Olushola and ASP Gladys Nnaji. But were eventually arrested,” he added.

READ ALSO: Court remands 26-yr-old woman for assaulting police officer in Lagos

The offences, according to the prosecutor, were punishable under Sections 172, 174, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Sanusi Adagun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till March 18 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now