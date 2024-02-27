Five dead, 26 rescued as buildings collapse in Anambra market

At least five persons were confirmed dead in a building collapse at a section of Ochanja Market in Onitsha South local government area of Anambra State on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday that several people were trapped when three of the five buildings under construction at the market collapsed.

However, 26 people have been rescued by emergency responders.

The state governor, Charles Soludo, had since visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

In his remark at the scene, the governor noted that he had stopped the construction of shops in any market in the state without the approval of the Physical Planning Board.

He promised to assist those affected by the incident.

