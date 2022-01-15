Nigeria battle Sudan today for AFCON last-16 spot

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday (today) battle Sudan in their second group D game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Nigerian team had started their campaign on a bright note when they defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt in a superb style in the opening game.

It was a Kelechi Iheanacho stunner in the 30th minute of play that sealed a 1-0 victory for Nigeria.

Read Also: AFCON: Morocco advance to knockout stage with win over Comoros

The Super Eagles will be hoping to seal a place in the knockout stages by securing another win today when they take on Sudan.

“It’s a big competition we have already made our mark in the first game but we can’t be complacent. We are going to give the same motivation and desire in the first game and hopefully we can get the result we need, said Nigeria forward, Alex Iwobi ahead of the clash

The game is billed to kick off by 5p.m.

