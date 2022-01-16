Connect with us

Sports

Premier League: Liverpool climb to second after thrashing Brentford

Published

2 hours ago

on

Liverpool have leapfrogged Chelsea into second place in the Premier League table after thrashing Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.

The game played at Anfield had two key forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane unavailable as they are representing their countries at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

But the Reds put up a brilliant home show to bag a win that took them into second, above Chelsea who lost to leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Read Also: Iwobi to work under new coach as Everton fire Benitez

The hosts got ahead in the 44th minute when Fabinho’s far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up among fans over 43 goalless minutes.

In the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to give his side a third goal.

Leaders Manchester City are now 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.

In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Leeds defeated West Ham 3-2.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nine + 12 =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...