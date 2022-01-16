Sports
Premier League: Liverpool climb to second after thrashing Brentford
Liverpool have leapfrogged Chelsea into second place in the Premier League table after thrashing Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.
The game played at Anfield had two key forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane unavailable as they are representing their countries at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
But the Reds put up a brilliant home show to bag a win that took them into second, above Chelsea who lost to leaders Manchester City on Saturday.
Read Also: Iwobi to work under new coach as Everton fire Benitez
The hosts got ahead in the 44th minute when Fabinho’s far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up among fans over 43 goalless minutes.
In the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to give his side a third goal.
Leaders Manchester City are now 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.
In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Leeds defeated West Ham 3-2.
