Politics
Plateau APC urges members to celebrate Appeal Court ruling with decorum
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has advised its members to celebrate the Appeal Court judgement on the March 18 governorship election with decorum and avoid actions that could puncture the peace in the state.
The Chairman in Plateau, Chief Rufus Bature, gave the advice in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Sylvanus Namang.
A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, had earlier on Sunday set aside the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory in the election.
The panel declared the APC candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the duly elected governor of the state.
In the statement, Bature expressed optimism that Plateau would emerge stronger at the end of the matter.
He said: “We appeal to members and supporters of the APC in Plateau to remain calm and refrain from provocative acts that could hurt the peace.”
The chairman warned the people of the state to avoid acrimony following the court’s ruling.
He also urged security agencies to avert any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the state.
