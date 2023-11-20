Former President Buhari says he doesn’t miss being president of Nigeria

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he does not miss being President of Nigeria.

Buhari made this assertion on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

“Miss? Oh dear me. I don’t think I miss much,” Buhari said, responding to a question on what he misses from his time in office.

Read Also: Ganduje reveals mistakes APC used to nail Kano Gov, Yusuf, Kwankwaso

This was revealed in a preview of the interview that the NTA posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account, to be aired today (Monday).

The former president when asked what his footprints were in Nigeria’s relationship with other countries, said, “I was preoccupied with the local problems that I had nothing of the foreign problems”.

Months before handing over power in 2022, Buhari said he would not miss his time as president of Nigeria because his best was not good enough for Nigerians.

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough. I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed,” he had remarked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now