Five Greek aid workers die in Libya auto crash

Five rescue workers from Greece were killed in a car accident on Sunday.

The Greek government spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He said another 14 people were injured in the crash.

The spokesman added that the victims were three emergency workers and two translators sent to Libya as part of the flood relief effort.

The confirmation followed conflicting reports about a car accident involving Greek rescue workers in the North African country.

The Libyan authorities had earlier revealed that three members of a Libyan family were also killed in the head-on collision between their car and the Greek volunteers’ bus near the port city of Derna, which was particularly hard hit by the flooding.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash.

