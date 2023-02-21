Sports
Assault: Spanish court rejects bail request for Dani Alves
A Spanish judge denied Dani Alves’ request to be released on bail while an investigation into an alleged sexual assault is ongoing.
The 39-year-old has been detained since January on suspicion of assaulting a lady in a nightclub in Barcelona in December. He claims he did nothing wrong.
His attorney had requested that he be allowed to leave if he turned in his passport and wore an electronic tag.
The court denied the application because it believed he posed a flight risk.
Read Also: Brazil’s Dani Alves ruled out of World Cup
“There is a high risk of fleeing as… the severe punishment he faces in the present case and his economic [resources] might would make it possible for him… to leave Spain at any time,” the Barcelona court said in a statement.
After Alves was placed on remand in detention in January, Mexican team Pumas UNAM canceled his contract.
Between 2008 and 2016, Alves participated in 408 games for Barcelona over two stints, earning six La Liga championships and three Champions Leagues.
In addition to playing for Juventus and Paris St-Germain, the defender has made 126 appearances for Brazil, including two appearances at the 2022 World Cup.
