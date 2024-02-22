Chelsea Vs Liverpool: League Cup final!

Global bookmaker 1xBet presents the participants in the League Cup final and offers to bet on the Chelsea v Liverpool match, which will occur on February 25 at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea wants trophy

In the current draw, the Aristocrats at Stamford Bridge beat Wimbledon, Brighton, Blackburn and Newcastle. In the match against the Magpies, Mikhailo Mudryk equalized the score in stoppage time and sent the game into a penalty shootout, which ended in his team’s favor.

In the first semi-final match, the Blues lost minimally away to Middlesbrough (0-1) but took convincing revenge in London (6-1).

This season, Liverpool is again vying for victory in the Premier League, and in a match with such an opponent, Chelsea, stuck in the middle of the standings, will definitely not be the favorite. At the same time, this team is not afraid of anyone. On February 17, the Pensioners drew (1-1) with the current champion, Manchester City, and this result will certainly give the team confidence.

Jurgen Klopp can win 4 titles

In 2022, Liverpool won the League Cup for the ninth time, surpassing Manchester City and becoming the most titled club in the tournament’s history. On the way to Sunday’s final, the Merseysiders beat Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United with a total of more than 2.5 goals. The Reds first won at Anfield in the semi-final series with Fulham and then drew at Craven Cottage. Cody Gakpo is second in the 2023/24 League Cup scoring race with 4 goals and could become the top scorer.The team is also doing well in the Premier League. On February 17, Liverpool defeated Brentford in London in the 25th-round match and secured first place with 57 points. The team is currently aiming for 4 trophies at once, and a potential victory over Chelsea would be the first step towards an ambitious goal In addition, Jurgen Klopp will certainly want to assemble a complete kit in his final season.

Head-to-head games

The League Cup finalists will play with each other for the third time in the 2023/24 season. The last struggles within the Premier League ended in a victory for the hosts at Anfield (4-1) and a draw at Stamford Bridge (1-1).

The Blues and the Reds have met twice in the League Cup finals. In the 2004/05 season, Chelsea defeated Liverpool in regular time (3-2). 17 years later, the Merseysiders took revenge in a dramatic penalty shootout, which ended with the score 11-10.

Who’s the favorite

Analysts from the betting company 1xBet consider Liverpool the favorite in the upcoming match and offer odds of 2.09 for its victory. A draw and a win for Chelsea are valued at approximately the same – 3.79 and 3.65, respectively.Join the big football holiday, make a prediction on the battle between irreconcilable opponents and win with 1xBet!

