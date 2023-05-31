Nigeria shocks host Argentina in U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday defeated host Argentina 2-0 in the round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in the South American nation.

Two second-half goals from the West African were enough to send the six-time champion out of the tournament they were hosting for the second time in 22 years.

Argentine first hosted the competition in 2001.

READ ALSO: U-20 WAFU Cup: Falconets set up Ghana final with win over Benin

Ibrahim Mohammed silenced the vociferous fans at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, when he opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 61st minute while substitute Rilwanu Haliru Sarki put the tie to bed with the second goal in the 90th minute.

With this result, the two-time finalist has now qualified for the quarter-final of the competition for the first time since 2011.

The Flying Eagles will face the winner of the game between Ecuador and South Korea in the tournament’s last eight.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now