Falconets crash out of World Cup after Q’final defeat to Netherlands

Nigeria women’s U-20 football team, the Falconets have crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Netherlands in their quarterfinal game on Monday morning.

Despite winning all three group matches against France, South Korea and Canada to reach the knockout stages, the Falconets lost 2-0 to their Dutch counterparts.

The Netherlands will now be making their first-ever semifinal appearance in the history of the competition as they advance to face Spain in the last four.

Early in the game, Nigeria was denied a penalty after Flourish Sabastine was brought down in the box.

Read Also: Falconets beat France 1-0 to begin W’Cup campaign on bright note

Netherlands took the lead in the 12th minute through Zera Hilswit who volleyed into the top corner after a poor clearance from Falconets skipper Blessing Demehin.

The Falconets continued to push forward for an equaliser but fell more behind in the 33rd minute when the Dutch side doubled their lead through Ziva Henry following another poor clearance for. Demehin.

In the 93rd minute the Falconets were awarded a penalty for handball but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned.

The last time the Falconets made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup was at the 2014 edition in Canada.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now