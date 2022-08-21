Sports
Osimhen scores again as Napoli beat Monza 4-0
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli in their 4-0 Serie A win over Monza on Sunday.
Osimhen had started the season on a bright note by scoring and bagging an assist in Napoli’s opening game last week.
He could have put the host in the lead in the early part of the Monza game but his shot failed to hit target.
Read Also: Osimhen expresses joy after goal, assist help Napoli to ‘perfect start’
But the Nigeria international netted the second goal in the 46th minute after Kvaratskhelia had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute.
It was the second goal for the former Lille striker.
Kvaratskhelia grabbed his brace in the 62nd minute before Min-jae Kim made it 4-0 in the 92nd minute to seal the maximum points.
The victory puts Napoli top of the Serie A table on six points while Monza sit bottom on zero point.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...