Osimhen scores again as Napoli beat Monza 4-0

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli in their 4-0 Serie A win over Monza on Sunday.

Osimhen had started the season on a bright note by scoring and bagging an assist in Napoli’s opening game last week.

He could have put the host in the lead in the early part of the Monza game but his shot failed to hit target.

But the Nigeria international netted the second goal in the 46th minute after Kvaratskhelia had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute.

It was the second goal for the former Lille striker.

Kvaratskhelia grabbed his brace in the 62nd minute before Min-jae Kim made it 4-0 in the 92nd minute to seal the maximum points.

The victory puts Napoli top of the Serie A table on six points while Monza sit bottom on zero point.

