Netherlands punished us for our mistakes, says Falconets boss Danjuma

Chris Danjuma, coach of Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, has blamed his side’s defeat to the Netherlands on certain mistakes during the game.

The Falconets were beaten 2-0 by their Dutch counterparts in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA women’s U-20 World Cup holding in Costa Rica.

Despite winning all three games in the group phase against France, South Korea and Canada, the Danjuma girls failed to convert chances to reach the last four.

“This is football when your opponent capitalizes on your mistake and they punish you for that,” Danjuma told a post-match press conference.

“I think we had these few mistakes starting and we were punished for it and we had our chances and we could not take it.

“Football is all about taking your chances. But it is just unfortunate because nobody wants to go into the game and lose. We wanted to go all the way, but it did not happen.”

The Netherlands will face Spain in the semifinals of the competition.

