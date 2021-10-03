Sports
Rennes stun PSG with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe in action
Stade Rennes have defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in their Ligue 1 game on Sunday, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in action.
The defeat was Paris Saint-Germain’s first this season, having been on a perfect start in the French topflight and picking up a draw in their Champions League opener at Club Brugge.
It was also Messi’s first defeat since arrive the French giants at the start of the season following his exit from La Liga side, Barcelona.
Read Also: UCL: Messi ends goal drought as PSG beat Man City; Liverpool thrash Porto
Rennes opened the scoring on 44 minutes when Gaetan Laborde converted from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s superb cross.
Flavien Tait added a second soon after the restart with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.
The defeat is PSG’s first in Ligue 1 since April, when they were beaten by last season’s eventual champions Lille.
The Mauricio Pochettino side dominated possession but failed to have a single shot on target. They stay top of the league with 24 points, while Rennes climb to seventh.
