South-East governors meet in Enugu

Governors of the five states in the South-East met on Thursday in Enugu.

The meeting held at the Enugu State Government House was attended by governors Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and the host Peter Mbah.

The meeting was the first since the inauguration of new governors on May 29.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, but sources privy to the gathering told journalists that the governors discussed the security challenges in the South-East, including the sit-at-home and the efforts at finding a political solution to the travail of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021.

