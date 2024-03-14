EFCC busts cybercrime syndicate in Lagos, nabs 45 suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has busted a cybercrime syndicate arresting 45 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Wednesday, said they were arrested on Monday, at the Ikorodu area of the state.

Oyewale said the arrest followed intense intelligence gathering on the activities of an Organised Cybercrime Syndicate Network (OCSN), operating in that axis of the state.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters,” Oyewale said.

“They were arrested on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Ikorodu, Lagos, following intelligence on the activities of an Organised Cybercrime Syndicate Network, OCSN, operating in that axis of the state.

“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include exotic vehicles, sophisticated mobile devices, and laptops. They will soon be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he added.

