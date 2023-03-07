‘3 deaths in 4yrs’ – Drogba bemoans poor medical checks for Ivorian footballers

Ex Ivory Coast International, Didier Drogba has expressed his disappointment over an alleged poor medical attention given to footballers in his home country.

The former Chelsea striker called for better medical checks to protect footballers in the country after the death of a player during a top-flight game recently.

21-year-old Moustapha Sylla of Racing Club d’Abidjan collapsed during a match against SOL FC on Sunday and was pronounced dead on the way to hospital, according to the club.

Video of the incident shows Sylla stumbling before losing his balance and falling to the ground motionless near the centre-circle, prompting opposition players to call for medical assistance.

“Condolences to Ivorian football,” wrote Drogba, who has been seeking to be president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF)

“Three deaths of Ivorian professional league players in less than four years.

“Where are the compulsory medical visits for each professional player? The blood tests, the ECGs, the stress tests? When will sports medicine arrive?”

Tributes poured in across social media platforms following the demise of Sylla.

“In this moment of pain and emotion, FIF extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, to the managers and players of RCA, as well as to the Ivorian football family,” FIF wrote on Facebook.

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), also expressed his shock at “the tragic passing of such a young life who showed promise on the football field”.

Sylla won the 2022 Malian title with Djoliba AC before joining RCA in September.

