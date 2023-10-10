61.6% get credits in English, Maths as NECO releases 2013 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The examination was concluded throughout the country on August 11.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who announced the results at a news conference in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, said the candidate’s performance in 2023 was the best in recent years.

He said 737,308 candidates or 61.60 percent of the total number of the applicants got credits and above in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language.

Wushishi said: “It gladdens my heart to notify you that reports we have received so far indicate that the 2023 SSCE internal has been certified the best in recent times. We are very thankful to God for this and to all those who made it possible.

“The number of candidates registered for the examination is 1,205,888, representing 621,084 males and 584,804 Females.

“The number of candidates that sat is 1,196,985, representing 616,398 Males and 580,587 females. The number of candidates with five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 737,308, representing 61.60 percent.

“The number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics was 1,013,611, representing 84.68 percent.

“The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030 (0.07 percent) as against 13,594 (0.13 percent) in 2022.”

