Reps to investigate doctor’s death in LUTH

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the death of Dr. Michael Umoh, a staff of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), on duty.

This followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker from Lagos, Adedayo Adesola, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, the lawmaker recalled that Umoh, a medical officer on a residency programme at LUTH, died on September 17 after spending 72 hours on duty in the hospital’s Neurosurgery unit.

He said: “There have been several other reports of medical personnel dying as a result of harsh working conditions and other forms of negligence, thus robbing the country of her best brains;

“Such cases have reinforced the agitation of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), and other associated bodies for improved conditions of service.

“This is seen in the recent industrial strike embarked upon by resident doctors to press home their demands.”

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, directed the House Committees on Health Institutions and Labour and Employment Institutions to investigate the matter and report back in six weeks.

