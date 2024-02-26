67.3% score credit in English and Maths as NECO releases 2023 SSCE results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi announced the results at a news conference on Monday in Minna, Niger State.

He also unveiled an e-posting Automated Annual Posting Calendar, a software to address the myriad of problems associated with the posting of the council’s staff for out-of-station assignments.

The Registrar said a total of 74,950 candidates registered for the examination with males accounting for 39,213 or 52.31 percent and 35,737, representing 47.68 percent for females.

Wushishi said: “A total number of 74,342 candidates sat for the examinations with 38,867 males, representing 52.28 percent while females accounted for 35,475 or 47.71 percent.

“The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59 percent got credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75 percent got credit and above.

“The number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35 percent.”

The Registrar also noted that 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11 percent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“The number of candidates that were booked for various forms of malpractice was 8,518, as against 11,419 in 2022. This showed a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 25.4 percent,” Wushishi added.

