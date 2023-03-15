Nigerian govt approves N15bn for construction of Second Niger Bridge link road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N15 billion for the construction of an access road linking the Benin-Asaba expressway to the Second Niger Bridge.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, confirmed the development to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, was also at the briefing.

Mohammed said: “The minister of works presented a memo seeking approval for the award of contract for the construction of an access road from the existing Benin-Asaba expressway to approach the link road to the Second Niger Bridge in Delta.

”As you are aware, the government is determined to inaugurate the second Niger Bridge before the expiration of this administration.

”We can tell you that the bridge itself is substantially concluded, but the contract that was awarded today, although the work has started before now, is actually to connect the Asaba-Benin end to the new bridge.

“The contract was awarded to Julius Berger at a sum of N15 billion. They have started the work but they said it is only proper that they have a contract.”

On his part, Aliyu said the council approved €3.7 million as a contract variation for the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The amount, according to him, was for the procurement of some equipment for the construction of two sub-stations in the country.

