Biafra Heroes Day: IPOB asks WAEC, UNIZIK to reschedule exam, convocation

Following its forthcoming “Biafra’s Heroes Day” slated for May 30 across the South-East region, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the authorities of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to shift its scheduled examination for the day.

The IPOB also asked the authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (UNIZIK), Awka, to postpone its convocation ceremony scheduled for the day.

In an earlier release by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the secessionist group had announced a sit-at-home on May 30 to celebrate the heroes of Biafra.

To honour its heroes, IPOB asked everyone in the Biafra land to stay at home and set aside the day to celebrate the men and women who died in the Civil War between 1967 and 1970 and beyond.

While noticing that WAEC and UNIZIK had engagements for the day, the pro-Biafran group, in another press statement issued by Powerful on Tuesday, asked that they should reschedule their programmes for the day.

Powerful asserted that the warning became necessary because the movement of persons and vehicles would not be allowed on that day.

He, however, said that those on essential or emergency services such as health workers, ambulances, fire service, filling stations and hospitals would be exempted.

The statement reads: “The attention of the global family and movement of IPOB, led by the indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is directing the proposed UNIZIK’s convocation date on May 30, 2024, and WAEC examinations to reschedule its convocation and exams to a new date, because May 30 is the ‘Biafra Heroes Day’ and a sit-at-home for all Biafrans in the Biafra land.

“Nevertheless, we are reminding the university management and WAEC board that May 30 of every year is a sacred day set aside to honour Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price and sacrifice for the survival of Biafrans.

“That day remains sacred and a day that Biafrans sit at home to remember and honour our heroes who fell during the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970. Until the present day, the killing has not stopped.

“No public event is expected to take place in Biafra land on this day. Biafra Heroes Day is a public holiday and a sit-at-home in Biafra land for Biafrans in honour of our fallen heroes and heroines.

“WAEC board should not endanger the lives of small children because that day is not safe for any individual in Biafra territory.

“It is a day everybody stays indoors for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to live and they must reschedule the date to another day.

“The 30th of May is a Biafran Remembrance Day. Anything that happens to these children they want to bring out that day, they will regret doing so.

“By this open letter, IPOB is calling on the Vice Chancellor and the management of UNIZIK, Awka and any other people or group that scheduled any programme for 30th May 2024, to postpone their programme. Biafra Heroes Day takes precedence over any programme in Biafra land on that day.”

“We call on the students, the parents, the guests, and visitors to UNIZIK’s convocation ceremony scheduled for May 30 to apply caution and avoid being on the road he day Biafrans are mourning their dead.

“Safety is an individual responsibility. Don’t endanger yourself. In the past, the Nigerian security forces and their collaborators have killed and set some cars ablaze of those found on the road any time the IPOB calls for a sit-at-home, just to blackmail the IPOB. Don’t be a victim,” he added.

