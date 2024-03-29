Ijaw youths distance themselves from Biafra movement

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide on Friday distanced itself from the Biafra movement.

The IYC was reacting to a claim by a Finland-based activist, Simon Ekpa, on the Biafra movement.

Ekpa had in a post on social media described himself as the leader of Biafra in exile.

The pronouncements generated reactions about the involvement of Ijaw people in the Biafran cause.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Binebai Princewill, the group said the Ijaw people see themselves as Nigerians.

The statement read: “The Ijaw people are Nigerians. We are the original inhabitants of the Niger Delta region and our aspirations differ from those seeking a Biafran state.”

The IYC stressed that the Eastern Region which included Ijaw territory did not represent the true desires of the Ijaw people.

The Congress also spoke on the attack of soldiers and the subsequent invasion of Ijaw communities by the military.

“As Ijaw people, we are Nigerians, original occupants, and dwellers of the Niger Delta region. We reiterate that no part of the Niger Delta belongs to their so-called imaginary Biafra. The struggle of the Ijaw people is majorly in resource control and not a secessionist movement.

“We have our struggles, and the Indigenous People of Biafra also have their separate struggle. The Ijaws are not part of their Biafra struggle and ideology.

“The IYC acknowledges the right of groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to self-determination but emphasizes that the Ijaw nation has its own distinct goals and identity.

“The council reiterates that any Ijaw individual expressing support for Biafra does so solely on a personal basis and does not reflect the collective stance of the Ijaw people,” it added.

