Politics
PIB: Fixing host community fund above 3% will scare investors —Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said the National Assembly adopted three per cent for Host Communities Fund in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) because that is what would attract more investments into oil-producing areas.
The Minister, who remarked while hosting some Ijaw elders in his office in Abuja on Friday maintained that fixing the host community fund above three per cent would scare investors away and could force the remaining few to introduce sharp practices in the sector.
“Everything was weighed before 3 per cent was settled on. Please, tell our people to take the 3 per cent, it is in our collective interest. If we put the fund at 10 per cent, the oil companies will only add it to their operational cost and that consequence would come back to the country,” Sylva said.
Read also: Nigerian govt to meet oil-producing communities on PIB
Furthermore, he said foreign investors were dragging their feet to come to Nigeria because of some uncertainties in the sector before the adoption of the PIB.
Also, the minister noted that out of $50 billion oil and gas investments that came to Africa last year, Nigeria only got $3 billion as foreign investors weren’t sure of the investment climate in the country.
Meanwhile, Sylva disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the building of a riverine oil depot in Bayelsa State to make petroleum products readily available in the riverine areas.
In his remarks, the leader of the Ijaw Elders’ delegation, Chief Timi Kay Ogoriba, said their visit would afford them the opportunity to address issues that were generated by the passage of PIB.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...