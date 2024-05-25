Bandits kill seven, abduct 150 in Niger community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday night killed seven persons and abducted 150 others in Kuchi village, Munya local government area of Niger State.

The victims include four members of the joint security taskforce in the area and three members of the community.

According to the residents, the bandits stormed the community on 100 motorcycles each carrying three persons, and conducted their raids for over three hours.

The Chairman of Munya LGA, Mal Aminu Najume, confirmed the attack to journalists on Saturday.

He said: “These gunmen, numbering over 300, moved from house to house and dispossessed our people of their belongings. They abducted about 150 villagers, including women, and took them away in the rain.”

“For over three hours, they operated with no reinforcement from anywhere. They outnumbered the Joint Security Taskforce and succeeded in killing four of them, including some villagers.”

“These bandits often come from Kaduna State to operate in Niger State and return. They move in their hundreds, and yet the security agents don’t see them. Even when the villagers alert them, no action is taken.”

