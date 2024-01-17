JUST IN: Supreme Court reserves judgment in Sokoto guber election dispute

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governoship election in Sokoto, Saidu Umar.

Umar is challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu as governor of Sokoto State.

READ ALSO:Sokoto govt sets up community guards to fight terrorists, bandits

A five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun adjourned for judgment after parties had adopted their processes.

In the appeal, Umar is challenging the concurrent decision of the tribunal and the court of appeal that affirmed the election of Governor Aliyu and his deputy Idris Gobir, on grounds that they forged the certificates they presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to qualify for the election.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now