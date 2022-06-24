Politics
Reps laud Supreme Court ruling on Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act
The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022 has been applauded by the House of Representatives.
Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the House’s spokesperson, expressed his appreciation, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.
On June 24, the court ruled that the President lacked the authority to order the National Assembly to revise or pass a law, noting that this went against the concept of the separation of powers.
The ruling stated that there was no provision in the Constitution that requires the President to give the go-ahead before exercising legislative authority.
Read also:Reps vote to compel Nairabet, Bet9ja, others to request NIN from customers
However, Kalu stated that the House of Representatives was pleased with the Supreme Court decision and that the House did not anticipate anything less given that the judges were learned academics.
“These are people who have followed the trend of event and understand the separation of power and the mandate of each arms of government.
“They understand that the separation of power is one of the tools of democracy and each arms focuses on the responsibilities of their mandate,” he said.
According to him, the purpose of the House’s legislative authority was to fill up any gaps left by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution.
Only by looking at section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act, he claimed, could the House of Representatives accomplish this.
