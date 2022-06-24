Politics
ICPC recovers over N300m cash, property, cars, others from military contractor
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has revealed that a particular K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor, is the owner of a property where millions of Naira in cash have been found.
In a statement titled “ICPC Clears The Air On Media Report Of Abuja Property’s Raid And Seizure,” issued on Friday, the commission stated that on June 16, 2022, between 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., one of its operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on suspicion of money laundering.
According to the statement issued by ICPC spokesperson Azuka Ogugua, the commission collected cash and other items from the property.
the statement listed what was uncovered to include, “N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents”.
Following the discovery, the ICPC said it had Mr. Kabiru Sallau, the managing director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited.
Ogugua stated that because investigations were underway, the commission would prefer not to predict the verdict in order to minimize the media trial hysteria.
