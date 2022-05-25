2023: INEC partners ICPC to prosecute politicians with forged documents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, announced that it would work with the Independent Corrupt Practices and related practices Commission (ICPC) to prosecute political party candidates who submit falsified academic credentials.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, disclosed this during a meeting called by the Joint Tax Board on Collaboration for Effective Tax Compliance of Political Office Holders (JTB).

The Chief Executive Officers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Code of Conduct Bureau were among the other entities represented at the conference.

Beyond the nullification of elections for candidates who presented fraudulent or fake credentials, Yakubu believes such individuals should be prosecuted.

“We are already collaborating with the ICPC which is prosecuting candidates who submitted fake or forged academic credentials to INEC, as a result of which elections were nullified by the Election Petition Tribunals.

“Beyond the nullification of elections, such persons should be prosecuted. And I am happy that the ICPC is handling that responsibility.

“Let me assure you that INEC is in collaboration with ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau in our efforts to make Nigeria a better place and to ensure that persons who are elected comply with the laws of the land and are suitably qualified to hold public trust.

“Nigeria must be a democratic nation for all and not just a plutocracy for a few people, who end up evading taxes.

“So I want to thank you and be rest assured of our willingness to collaborate with you,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu said there was no specific law that made it mandatory for candidates for election, to present evidence of tax payment, before they could contest election.

He, however, pledged INEC’s commitment to relevant agencies, to ensure that public office holders complied with the country’s constitution and relevant laws, including tax.

“But we understand the importance of this collaboration and we will collaborate with you.

“All candidates for elected offices are required to complete the INEC nomination forms and to swear to an affidavit that they have fully and faithfully provided the requisite information to the commission.

“We will collaborate with sister agencies to provide whatever information you require to facilitate your constitutional roles.

“Leadership comes with enormous responsibilities, at both the executive and legislative levels and persons entrusted with that responsibility must respect the constitution and laws of this country.

“That’s why agencies responsible for ensuring compliance with the constitution and laws of this government just like INEC, have fully supported us,” the INEC boss noted.

