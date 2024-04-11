News
Dosumu Market: Six buildings collapsed, 16 others impacted by fire – LASEMA
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Thursday the fire that engulfed Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island led to the collapse of six buildings.
The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the figure in a statement in Lagos.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that 16 other buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.
He, however, said the dampening down of the fire continued on day three of the incident.
The LASEMA chief added that the demolition of the self-collapsed buildings to ground zero and carting away of the rubrics had begun under his supervision.
Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said Dosunmu Market would be closed indefinitely, and that the government would assist those affected by the incident.
The governor said that any property that did not conform to the state’s regulations of construction would be pulled down.
