8 things people may not know about late movie star, Saint Obi

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of popular actor, Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi.

Reports emerged on Saturday that the 57-year-old actor who rose to prominence with his role in Zeb EJiro’s movie “Sakobi” died on May 7 after a protracted illness.

However, the film star’s death has not been officially confirmed by his family or the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

There were reports that disagreement in Saint Obi’s family delayed the formal announcement of his death.

On a parting shot, Ripples Nigeria compiled eight things Nigerians may not know about the actor who featured in over 60 movies during his lifetime.

Saint Obi majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos

He came into the acting scene after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA in 1996.

In 2001, Saint Obi produced his first movie titled: Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry alongside Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He was also well known for his roles in “Candle Light,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” “Heart of Gold,” and many other movies.

Saint Obi rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s when he captivated audiences with his powerful performances in films.

His charisma, acting prowess, and dedication to his craft solidified his status as one of Nollywood’s leading actors during that era.

Beyond his acting career, Saint Obi made significant contributions to the industry as a film producer and director and helped to shape the Nollywood landscape.

Though he had stepped back from acting in recent years, his impact on the Nigerian film industry will remain indelible.

