Saint Obi’s family refutes claims he suffered in his marriage to wife Lynda

The family of late Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi has denied claims that he suffered in his marriage to his estranged wife Lynda.

Recall that in a farewell message to the late actor posted on social media, his friend Zik Zulu Okafor claimed that Saint Obi’s divorce from ex-wife Lynda Saint-Nwafor is one of the reasons he kicked the bucket early.

According to him, Saint Obi lost contact with his Nollywood buddies and distanced himself from the film industry after he parted ways with Lynda.

However, in a statement signed by the late actor’s older sisters, Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku and Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu, the family dissociated themselves from Zik Zulu’s claims.

They described the claims made by the moviemaker as false, malicious and insensitive.

The statement reads thus in full; RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR. OBINNA NWAFOR)

‘‘Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

‘‘The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

‘‘The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

‘‘This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

‘‘The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course.

‘‘May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father and husband, rest in perfect peace. Amen. Signed,

‘‘Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu Eldest Sister (Texas, U.S.A) Elder Sister (Jos, Nigeria)

For: The Nwafor Family of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi, Ogwa, Mbatoli L.G.A, Imo State

