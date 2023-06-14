Grammy organisers add Best African Performance category, others, ahead of 66th awards

The Recording Academy has announced the addition of the Best African Performance category and two others ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by Harvey Mason Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of the Recording Academy who also announced two other categories including—Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

According to Harvey who also revealed that the existing categories of producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical will be moved to the general field, the new categories represent the diverse range of relevant musical genres.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our award process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Mason said

Music industry players are said to be delighted with the announcement as the introduction of the African category will further give African stars a better chance of picking up the coveted prize.

