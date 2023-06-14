Entertainment
Grammy organisers add Best African Performance category, others, ahead of 66th awards
The Recording Academy has announced the addition of the Best African Performance category and two others ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony.
This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by Harvey Mason Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of the Recording Academy who also announced two other categories including—Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
According to Harvey who also revealed that the existing categories of producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical will be moved to the general field, the new categories represent the diverse range of relevant musical genres.
READ ALSO:Grammy nominee, Tems set to release debut studio album in 2023
“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our award process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Mason said
Music industry players are said to be delighted with the announcement as the introduction of the African category will further give African stars a better chance of picking up the coveted prize.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...