Actors’ Guild commences probe into death of actor Don Brymo Uchegbu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has commenced investigation into the death of popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu who reportedly passed on in his sleep.

The AGN in a statement issued on Friday by its President, Emeka Rollas, said that findings are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the actor.

Emeka Rollas said that the investigation is imperative as there is another story making the rounds that the actor died after he slumped while shooting a film in Ahoada in Port-Harcourt.

The AGN boss also noted that he has taken reports from all the actors on the set of the movie with him and found out that he didn’t collapse on set as widely speculated.

The statement reads; “The Actors Guild of Nigeria was thrown into another state of grief following the sudden demise of Don Brymo who was reported to have slumped on a film set in Rivers State and later passed on.

‘‘This tragic death came as a rude shock and has thrown the entire Guild into another grieving moment as we mourn his death. I have taken reports from all the actors on the set with him and found out that he didn’t collapse on set as widely speculated.

‘‘While I commiserate with his immediate family, we have commenced preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, especially from the hospital where he was rushed to.

‘‘This has also proven further credence to our incessant clarion calls on members to sign up for the AGN health management (HMO) plans to help put their health in check constantly.

‘‘I and the entire members of the Guild are saddened by this tragic development of a death that could have been possibly avoided if urgent intervention was provided.

‘‘May Don Brymo’s soul rest in peace and may God comfort all of us left behind to mourn him. We shall keep members abreast with the latest information and updates from the family.”

