Comedian Real Warri Pikin recalls 2018 suicide attempt

Chubby Nigerian stand-up comedian, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, has recalled how she almost took her own life in 2018.

Asuoha, who spoke on her mental health during a discussion with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she contemplated suicide when her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, faced financial difficulties in 2018.

She said: “In 2017/2018, my husband and I had financial issues. We were in debt and everything, so when I attempted suicide on June 6, 2018, I didn’t die.’’

The mother of three noted that God spared her life to serve as an inspiration to others around her who may be going through similar situations.

“I said, ‘God, you see this is my story, I will use it to help others.’ It means if God didn’t allow me to die then, He wanted me to use the story to help others around me and not keep it to myself,” the comedian added.

