COP28: Nigerian govt pledges to tackle energy emissions

The Federal Government (FG) has made a strong commitment to addressing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport industry head-on.

Sen. Said Alkali, the minister of transport, made the pledge at the ongoing COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement released on Sunday, and signed by his special assistant for public affairs, Jamilu Ja’afaru.

Alkali also described Nigeria’s audacious goal of providing more mobility options for all Nigerians in addition to fighting climate change.

The Minister emphasised the potential benefits for the entire country and extended a sincere appeal to all stakeholders to present a united front in the pursuit of a more sustainable and climate-resilient transport industry.

The statement reads in part: “Amidst the international platform of COP28, Minister Alkali’s resounding message resonates as a testament to Nigeria’s resolve in addressing environmental concerns, particularly within the realm of transportation.

“This bold stance serves as a rallying call for collaboration and innovation, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable development within the transportation industry.”

