Buhari reaffirms opposition to coup in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reaffirmed his disapproval of the unconstitutional change of government as seen in some African countries in the last few years.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke when he hosted a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had previously condemned the removal of democratically elected leaders by military in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea, among others in Africa.

“I thought we had finally put that behind us,” Buhari said while speaking on coups on the continent.

The president, who noted that he had experienced both military and civilian leaderships, described the latter as “the best.”

