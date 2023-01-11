Politics
Buhari reaffirms opposition to coup in Africa
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reaffirmed his disapproval of the unconstitutional change of government as seen in some African countries in the last few years.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke when he hosted a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari had previously condemned the removal of democratically elected leaders by military in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea, among others in Africa.
READ ALSO: Buhari affirms Nigeria’s commitment to political stability in West Africa
“I thought we had finally put that behind us,” Buhari said while speaking on coups on the continent.
The president, who noted that he had experienced both military and civilian leaderships, described the latter as “the best.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...