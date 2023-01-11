INEC meets 18 political parties, presents voter register ahead of 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday met with the leadership of the 18 political parties in Abuja.

The meeting, the commission’s first this year, took place just 45 days before the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 25.

The forum was attended by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, the Accord Party, the African Democratic Congress, and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), amongst others.

The INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who presided over the meeting, presented the 2023 voter register to the parties as required by the 2022 Electoral Act.

He also ruled out the postponement of the elections.

The register contains 93,469,008 voters for the elections with women accounting for 44,414,846 and 49,054,162 men.

According to the commission, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 registered for the elections stood at 37,060,399 or 39.65 percent of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 were 17,700,270 or 18.94 percent of the total registered voters.

