Politics
INEC meets 18 political parties, presents voter register ahead of 2023 elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday met with the leadership of the 18 political parties in Abuja.
The meeting, the commission’s first this year, took place just 45 days before the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 25.
The forum was attended by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, the Accord Party, the African Democratic Congress, and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), amongst others.
READ ALSO: Insecurity: INEC raises fresh fear on conduct of 2023 elections
The INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who presided over the meeting, presented the 2023 voter register to the parties as required by the 2022 Electoral Act.
He also ruled out the postponement of the elections.
The register contains 93,469,008 voters for the elections with women accounting for 44,414,846 and 49,054,162 men.
According to the commission, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 registered for the elections stood at 37,060,399 or 39.65 percent of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 were 17,700,270 or 18.94 percent of the total registered voters.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...