Buhari affirms Nigeria’s commitment to political stability in West Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday pledged Nigeria’s commitment to the restoration of democratic rule in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina-Faso.

Buhari, who spoke at the opening of the 2022 2nd Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Parliament in Abuja, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to political stability in the West African sub-region.

He said Nigeria would continue to support ECOWAS institutions in its efforts at ensuring the return of countries in the region to constitutional rule.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to credible elections in Nigeria in 2023.

Buhari said: “Let me reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS efforts, with the support of our Partners to keep the region peaceful, secure, and politically stable.

“In this regard, Nigeria remains committed to supporting ECOWAS to restore democratic rule in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

“We are convinced that the sustenance of democracy and the rule of law should remain the norm in this promising region.

“As you are aware, there will be multiple political activities in some ECOWAS Member States, including Nigeria, where general elections are due to hold in February and March 2022.

“Let me seize this opportunity to reiterate my commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections and smooth transitions. This is one legacy that I want my administration to bequeath, not only to Nigeria but to the region as a whole.

“At the regional level, Sierra Leone and Liberia are also preparing for elections. As in the past, Nigeria is ready to stand by any country in the region that is committed to organising free and fair elections.”

