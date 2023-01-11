Crisis in Enugu APC festers as Nnamani, Onyeama, others shun party’s campaign rally

The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the party presidential campaign rally in the state.

The APC in Enugu State is currently embroiled in a crisis over the alleged hijack of the party’s structure in the state by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

There were insinuations that the APC chairman in the state, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, is an ally of the Imo State governor.

Also conspicuously absent at the event held at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu were former governor Sullivan Chime, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, Ben Nwoye and a presidential aide, Barr. Juliet Ibekaku.

The stakeholders who received the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Wednesday later moved to Chime’s residence in the state capital.

The ex- governor, who addressed journalists at his residence, said the stakeholders stayed away from the campaign rally because of their grievances with the party chairman in the state.

He said they stayed away from the rally in order to force the APC national leadership to address the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Chime said: “we received our presidential candidate at the airport. We believe in him, he is the best.

“However, we are not there at Okpara square because of an internal crisis within the party in Enugu State. The party had been in disarray, since the imposition of someone who is not a member of the party as the chairman.

“We will ensure that he gets more than the required 25 percent in Enugu State.”

On his part, Nnamani expressed disappointment that the party had been hijacked by an external force from Imo State.

He said the party chairman in the state and the governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji, were running the party like sole administrators.

