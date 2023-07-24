International
14 dead as boat carrying suspected migrants capsizes in Senegal
At least 14 people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap off Dakar, Senegal, on Monday.
The city’s deputy mayor, Samba Kandji, told journalists rescue workers are still searching for more bodies after the wooden boat which carried passengers suspected to be migrants capsized in the middle of the water.
“It seems to be migrants. The navy told the vessel to draw alongside and they fled.
READ ALSO: Nine killed in Senegal protests after opposition leader is jailed for ‘corrupting youths ‘
“I was told 14 (dead) but two more bodies have been found. We assume it’s 16,” the deputy mayor added.
Senegal and other neighbouring countries, including Mauritania have recorded several boat accidents as activities along the Atlantic sea route from North-West Africa used by migrants trying to reach Europe via Spain’s Canary Islands increased in recent weeks.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...