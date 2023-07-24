14 dead as boat carrying suspected migrants capsizes in Senegal

At least 14 people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap off Dakar, Senegal, on Monday.

The city’s deputy mayor, Samba Kandji, told journalists rescue workers are still searching for more bodies after the wooden boat which carried passengers suspected to be migrants capsized in the middle of the water.

“It seems to be migrants. The navy told the vessel to draw alongside and they fled.

“I was told 14 (dead) but two more bodies have been found. We assume it’s 16,” the deputy mayor added.

Senegal and other neighbouring countries, including Mauritania have recorded several boat accidents as activities along the Atlantic sea route from North-West Africa used by migrants trying to reach Europe via Spain’s Canary Islands increased in recent weeks.

