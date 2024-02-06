‘Desperate opposition parties instigating mationwide mass protests against Tinubu’s govt’ —APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused “desperate” opposition parties of instigating unsuspecting youths to engage in mass protests across the country in a bid to portray the government of President Bola Tinubu as not working.

The cities of Kano and Minna were on Monday, rocked with protests by angry Nigerians who trooped into the streets to register their anger over the high cost of living and attendant hardship the citizens were going through.

But while reacting to the protests, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, however, blamed the opposition, insisting that the protests in the two cities were the manifestation of the plot to undermine the Tinubu government.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday, Morka said the protests were part of “desperation to portray the ruling party as underperforming.”

“In its arrant desperation to portray the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as under-performing, opposition parties have resorted to instigating unsuspecting young people to protests in the streets of some major cities,” Morka said in the statement.

READ ALSO:APC’s Faud Laguda wins Surulere bye-election

“The protests in Minna and Kano on Monday were the manifestation of this devious and unpatriotic plot. That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears a bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government.

“This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.

“While we recognize the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots.”

The APC spokesman emphasized that the Tinubu-led administration was solidly committed to doing everything in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians.

He further noted that Nigerians owe it a patriotic duty to support the government as policy reforms will yield an enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now