Kidnapped Nasarawa Poly student regains freedom after reportedly paying N300k

A female student of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Taye Ajoke, who was kidnapped by bandits on Monday, has regained her freedom after her family reportedly paid the sum of N300,000 to her abductors.

The National Diploma student was abducted when the heavily armed gunmen invaded the out-of-campus hostel where they reportedly shot three male students before whisking her away to an unknown destination.

President of the Students Union Government of the polytechnic, Ekom Ayaka, who spoke to a Punch correspondent on Thursday, that the kidnappers had earlier made a demand for N50 million to release Ajoke but after negotiations, reduced the ransom to N500,000 when they realised that her family could not raise the amount, before settling for the N300,000 for her release.

“We are grateful to God that Ajoke has been released by the bandits. She was released around 7pm on Wednesday after a ransom of N300,000 was paid,” Ayaka said.

“The kidnappers first wanted N50 million but they later reduced the money to N500,000 when they understood that her family and friends will not be able to get such an amount.

“But after much appeal to them (kidnappers), they told her family to pay the sum of N300,000 that was in their possession. That was how she was released from captivity,” the Student Union President said.

