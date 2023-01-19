Remi Tinubu advocates for reform in NYSC

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has advocated for a “holistic and modern” reforms in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The former First Lady of Lagos State who made the call on Wednesday at the second edition of the APC Professionals Forum Symposium in Abuja, said such reforms which are long overdue, would give the scheme a robust outlook.

Mrs. Tinubu who was represented at the event by the Director-General of National Centre for Women Development, Asabe Bashir, said a reform would “proactively encourage and incentivise corporate recruitment and possible retainership of employees directly from the scheme” at the end of their service year.

READ ALSO:Women ready to work for APC victory in 2023 ― Oluremi Tinubu

“We believe that the National Youth Service Corps is long overdue for a holistic, modern, and progressive reform,” she said.

“As the last conveyor belt of graduates from academic pursuits to real-life employment challenges, the Asiwaju administration believes that the NYSC can be restructured in such a way as to benefit the private sector and youth directly.

“This will be achieved by proactively encouraging and incentivising corporate recruitment and possible retainership of employees directly from the scheme,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now