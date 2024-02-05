News
Navy arrests nine stowaways aboard Spain-bound vessel
The Nigerian Navy patrol team has arrested nine stowaways aboard a Spain-bound vessel in Lagos.
The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said on Monday the stowaways were extracted in the rudder compartment of the Motor Tanker vessel LYSIAS VALETTA on February 3.
He added that the nine men had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for necessary action.
The commander listed the stowaways as Christian Ikechukwu (32), Dennis Commander (36), Samson Army (24), Aribo Asiko (26), and Shina Folorunsho (36).
READ ALSO: Navy arrests another four stowaways aboard container ship in Lagos
Others are: Wisdom Egharevba (26), Okore Precious (24), Ndukwe Sunday (25), and Agor Joseph (57).
Oguntuga said: “The proactive detection and extraction of these individuals are commendable, preventing them from life-threatening situations during such extended voyage within confined spaces.
“Additionally, this action averts potential security threats to the vessel and its crew as well as mitigating embarrassing situations.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...