Navy arrests nine stowaways aboard Spain-bound vessel

The Nigerian Navy patrol team has arrested nine stowaways aboard a Spain-bound vessel in Lagos.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said on Monday the stowaways were extracted in the rudder compartment of the Motor Tanker vessel LYSIAS VALETTA on February 3.

He added that the nine men had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for necessary action.

The commander listed the stowaways as Christian Ikechukwu (32), Dennis Commander (36), Samson Army (24), Aribo Asiko (26), and Shina Folorunsho (36).

Others are: Wisdom Egharevba (26), Okore Precious (24), Ndukwe Sunday (25), and Agor Joseph (57).

Oguntuga said: “The proactive detection and extraction of these individuals are commendable, preventing them from life-threatening situations during such extended voyage within confined spaces.

“Additionally, this action averts potential security threats to the vessel and its crew as well as mitigating embarrassing situations.”

